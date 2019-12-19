Field-to-fork approach doubles size of farmer's business

Shaun gave up a career in the teaching to carry on with the family tradition of breeding stock at the 364ha family beef and sheep farm

A field to fork philosophy and ethical slant on ready meals means top quality Welsh farm produce is flying off the shelves for one Cardiff butcher this Christmas.

It’s been a busy year for butcher Shaun Hall Jones, whose field to fork approach to selling top quality Welsh farm produce has seen him double the size of the business this year.

Former teacher Shaun, who hails from Llanybydder in West Wales, is also a fourth-generation farmer and butcher.

He opened his first butchery shop in Canton, ‘Oriel Jones, Farmer & Butcher’ just over two years ago, selling home-reared Welsh Black beef, Welsh lamb, pork and free-range poultry to discerning shoppers, chefs and restaurateurs in Cardiff.







Last summer, he launched his second business in the fashionable Cardiff suburb of Pontcanna.

Also named after his well-known grandfather, Oriel Jones, who has long since retired from the family butchery business, the focus in Shaun’s newest venture is on selling oven-ready meals such as casseroles and chilli with an ethical slant, as well as hot pies, pastries and filled rolls.

He says that his target customers in Pontcanna are often those who are short on time but big on taste and quality, and he’s expecting a busy Christmas at both locations.

“Our first Christmas in Canton was amazing, and we had customers queuing almost round the block as they collected their orders.

“Thanks to our really great staff, we know we’ll be able to keep all our customers happy as they stock up for the festive season in both the shops.”

Shaun gave up a career in the teaching profession some years ago, to carry on with the family tradition of breeding exceptional stock at the 364 hectare family beef and sheep farm at Llygadenwyn in Llanybydder.

Most of the produce he sells from his two shops is from stock sourced and reared from either his family’s own or partner farms in South West Wales.

Traditional farming methods are paired with the latest scientific research and techniques which have enabled the family business to offer a wide range of top quality, award-winning Welsh produce.

In 2012, soon after he had returned to full time farming in Llanybydder, Shaun decided to hone his business skills by applying for a place on the Agri Academy Business & Innovation programme.

He credits Farming Connect’s personal development programme, which is based around three study periods, including an overseas study visit.

Shaun believes that his field to fork philosophy and ethical approach to farming has been critical to his success.

“Customers everywhere are far more aware of the environment and the need to safeguard it for future generations.

“Selling top-quality grass-fed animals, reared in Wales, which we know are farmed to the highest standards, gives us the essential provenance at every stage of the supply chain process and the reassurance our customers demand,” says Shaun.

“Starting two new butchery businesses in Cardiff, which already has a city centre produce market, as well as numerous independent butchery businesses and all the retail giants, felt like a daunting, but I’m glad that I had the courage to go for it.

“As a former teacher, I understand the importance of lifelong learning and continual professional development, and I am always open to new ideas, keen to find more efficient ways of working on new business opportunities, while focusing on environmental issues.”

Shaun says he is a firm believer that the most successful farm businesses are those run by individuals willing to develop their own personal skills, which in turn helps them develop more ambitious business skills.

“The Agri Academy, through its unique and fully-funded programme of training, mentoring, support and guidance and perhaps most importantly through the networking opportunities, could be a life-changing opportunity, so my advice would be to apply as soon as you can.”

The application window for Agri Academy 2020 will be open on 20 January until 31 March.