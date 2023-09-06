Fife farm in same family for 100 years launches onto market

A substantial mixed farm extending to over 600 acres, which has been in the same family for over 100 years, has launched onto the market.

Easter Kinnear Farm, Fife, benefits from productive land capable of supporting a wide range of crops, as well as a range of farm buildings and livestock handling facilities.

It is a mixed arable and stock unit extending to about 617 acres (250ha), which has been in the same family for over 100 years.

Emma Chalmers, a partner with estate agency Galbraith who is handling the sale, said it offers "a rare opportunity to acquire a superb farm of scale".

She said: “The land is in good heart, made up of free draining brown soils and some of Grade 2, with the fields of a workable size, principally enjoying a southerly aspect and benefiting from good access.

“The farm could also lend itself to the establishment of an equestrian business if desired, in addition to the established arable and livestock interest.

(Photo: Galbraith)

“Given the scale and location of Easter Kinnear Farm, with a good traditional farmhouse and practical buildings we expect significant interest from a range of buyers.”

The property's farming policy has allowed for a rotation of crops including spring barley, winter wheat, winter rye, potatoes and vegetables, together with a number of fields down to permanent pasture.

The farm sits in two principal blocks on either side of the A92 road. To the south is the land surrounding the farmhouse and agricultural sheds, extending in total to about 247 acres (100ha).

This ground is principally classified as Grade 3:2 by the James Hutton Institute with the land lying to the west classified Grade 2.

The land on the north of the A92 extends to about 370 acres (150ha) benefitting from a principally southerly aspect.

(Photo: Galbraith)

This block of land is classified Grade 3.1, 3.2, 4.1 and 5.2 by the James Hutton Institute and has areas of arable and permanent pasture.

Ms Chalmers explained: "Easter Kinnear Farmhouse is an attractive, traditional property of stone and painted exterior under a slated roof with crow stepped gables and enjoying a southerly aspect.

"It is complimented by an established garden with well stocked borders, delightful small walled garden laid to lawn, together with an orchard and paddock.

"The farmhouse, which would benefit from some internal modernisation, provides well-proportioned and bright rooms including three attractive reception rooms and five bedrooms."

Subject to obtaining the necessary consents, outbuildings could be developed and partly or fully incorporated into the farmhouse to form further accommodation.

Easter Kinnear Farm by Newport-on-Tay, Fife is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £4.2m.