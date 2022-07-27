Fife livestock farm with diversification potential comes onto market

A productive livestock farm with potential for diversification and environmental projects has just launched to the market.

Roscobie Farm includes a range of traditional and modern farm buildings, providing storage and livestock housing for in excess of 400 sheep and 10 cows with calves at foot.

The farm extends to about 279 acres, including 98 acres of permanent pasture, 59 acres of rough grazings, 106 acres of woodland and 16.5 acres miscellaneous.

The land is classed by the James Hutton Institute as grade 3, 4, 5 and 6., giving it a range of capabilities from producing high yields of grass to rough grazings.

Diane Fleming, of Strutt & Parker, said the sale of Roscobie Farm, which lies to the north of Dunfermline in rural Fife, was an exciting opportunity for farmers and others.

"Not often do farms come to the market with all the components already in place to interest a multitude of buyers," she explained.

"While an established livestock farm is already present, there is environmental, diversification and equestrian potential. We expect it to be met with a high level of interest.”

Four 15kW wind turbines provide electricity to the house and farm buildings and additionally produce an average annual income of £40,000 through Feed In Tariffs. This reduces the property’s carbon footprint and is economical.

Another source of income comes from the telecoms mast site, which is currently let to the emergency service and provides an income of around £3,000 per annum.

Much of the land is also suitable for afforestation and is classed as F3, indicating that it is suited for the flexible growth and management of crops of trees.

The current woodland includes 80 acres of new commercial plantations, 20 acres of shelterbelt and coniferous woodland, and one acre of open grazed woodland, with potential for further afforestation subject to necessary consents.

The new commercial plantations were planted in 2019 supported by a Scottish government woodland creation grant.

The agreement runs until 2023 with annual recurring payments equating to approximately £8,000 being paid for maintaining the woodland.

There is also potential to develop equestrian facilities at the property. The vendors have had plans drawn up for the development of a riding arena with four stables and a tack room, in woodland adjacent to the property.

Ms Fleming added: "The demand for Scottish farmland continues to be extremely strong, with demand outstripping supply.

"While farmers continue to have the biggest presence in the market, newer entrants such as forestry and lifestyle buyers are increasing."

The property is available via Strutt & Parker as a whole or in two lots with an asking price of offers over £1,600,000.