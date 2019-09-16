Fifty firefighters tackle farm blaze in Lincs

Dozens of firefighters have been called to a huge blaze at a farm in Lincolnshire as nearby residents said the incident is 'like watching a volcano'.

Several crews from across the Humberside and North Lincolnshire area attended the farm near Louth on Sunday (15 September) at around 4pm.

The blaze started out in a barn which is situated next to numerous straw bales and diesel tanks, according to reports.

One nearby resident told Lincolnshire Live that the fire was “like watching a volcano”.







Sonia Kavanagh, who commented on a Facebook post by the paper, said: “This has been going for a couple of hours now - we are in a campsite opposite, and those bales of hay look like volcanoes.

CONTROL - Humberside crews are assisting @LincsFireRescue with a stack fire near Louth. We have appliances from Grimsby and Immingham at the incident and a Water Support Unit from Barton attending.#RedWatch pic.twitter.com/lKu1fu80pe — Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) September 15, 2019

“We have seen how the community has come together and there is obviously a lot of cattle also involved as well as someone’s livelihood.

“I just thank the powers that be - that there are some true people out there that give their all when it matters.”

In another incident on Sunday, firefighters tackled a barn blaze near a farm in Blackford, Perth and Kinross.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 7.53pm on Sunday, September 15 to reports of a a large fire which had taken hold within an agricultural shed at a farm near Blackford, Auchterarder.

“Operations control mobilised seven fire engines to the scene and a number of specialist resources.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are tackling the flames.”

The cause of both fires is currently unknown at this point.