Figures show Christmas export boost for British food

The latest food and drink export statistics have revealed a global appetite for British Christmas fare.

The British Christmas dinner is set to be enjoyed globally, with 64 countries in 2018 – 17 more than previous years – importing home-reared turkeys for a festive feast.

Meanwhile, global demand for the UK’s Brussel sprouts has increased by almost 40 percent, Defra and HMRC figures show.

This festive staple is proving particularly popular in the Netherlands, which makes up 73% of the £1.5 million market.







Rounding up the Christmas plate, worldwide demand for British carrots and turnips has increased by 52%.

Meanwhile, 109 countries around the world will be tucking into British cheese on Christmas Day, with the Republic of Ireland forking out £116 million and exports up by 21%.

Outside of Europe, cheese exports to China are growing annually by 19%, while the US is the top non-EU destination for UK cheese exports with the market valued at £50 million.

The UK’s highest grossing export continues to be whisky, dominating the market at £4.8bn – with Scotch Whisky exports to China growing from £10m in the early noughties to £77m. This is followed by chocolate (£713m), and cheese (£675m).

Defra Secretary Theresa Villiers said the figures are a 'testament to the hard work' of Britain's farmers.

“As we leave the EU, we want people, both at home and abroad, to be lining up to buy British, and it is fantastic to see quintessentially British fare on Christmas tables the world over.

“This is testament to the hard work of our brilliant farmers and food producers and the crucial role they play in making Britain a leader for high-quality, high-welfare, seasonal produce.”

Over the past year, total exports of UK food and drink reached a record £22.5 billion.

The market for British turkey is estimated at £35 million, with 64 countries importing British turkey (an increase of 17 markets), with Germany spending £6.7 million.

British potato exports have increased by 10%, with a value of £58 million (40 markets).