Figures show drop in red meat retail sales

Red meat retail sales in Britain suffered in the 12-weeks to 29 December, according to new figures released by AHDB.

This time frame, which includes the key Christmas period, saw total lamb sales slip by 4% in volume compared to the same period last year.

Prices were 2% higher, so the fall in spend was lessened somewhat, the statutory levy board said.

Total beef sales were quite stable in volume terms, falling by less than 1% year-on-year. However, average prices were lower, and so spend declined by 2%.







Primary fresh/frozen lamb sales fell by more than the overall category, dropping by -6%.

Losses came from chops/steaks and leg roasting joints, while shoulder roasting volumes grew 5%.

Within primary fresh and frozen beef, sales volumes still declined by 2%, driven by roasting joints and mince.

Steaks were boosted by 3.5% in volume, though this came with a fall in average price of nearly 4%.

Looking at pig meat sales fell by 4.5% in volume, compared to the year before. Total spend remained stable though, as average prices were up 4.5%.

Primary fresh/frozen pork recorded particularly significant losses in both volume (-8%) and value (-7%). Losses were driven by roasting joints and chops/steaks.

Bacon sales continued to slide (vol -6%), though prices have recorded a strong 8% rise, which supported spend.

There has been some growth in bacon from premium and healthy ranges while standard tier has suffered.