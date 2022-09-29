Film competition launched to showcase Scotland's farmland

A film competition has launched for young people to showcase and celebrate Scotland's farmland, with £500 prizes up for grabs.

Schools and youth groups are being invited to get creative and take part in the nationwide competition, showing the past, present and future of land.

Young people will highlight how local land - be it farmland, forest, a high street or empty site - is owned, used and managed and how it impacts their everyday lives.

The competition has been launched as part of the Scottish Land Commission’s ‘MyLand.Scot’ initiative.

Two winning groups will be selected by the commission and will each be awarded £500 to the facilitate production of the films outlined in their submissions.

The finished films will be projected in Edinburgh in late autumn.

Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission, said the competition was a chance for young people to engage in the conversation around land use.

“Land is at the heart of Scotland’s identity. This competition provides a platform for the younger generation to share their connection to and passion for the land around us.”

Secondary schools across Scotland will receive information directly about how to submit an application and youth organisations for people aged 11-19 can find full details of the competition and the application form on the MyLand.scot website.

The competition will be featured as part of Visit Scotland’s ‘Year of Stories’ which celebrates Scotland’s rich history of storytelling and serves as the theme to Visit Scotland’s 2022 programme.

Mr Trench added: “I would like to encourage any young people with a love for the land around them to get creative and tell their story.

"We want to showcase new perspectives and stimulate fresh thinking on how land is owned and used across Scotland.

“We hope by getting young people involved in sharing their stories of the land around them, it will raise awareness within the younger generation of the importance of how land is used."