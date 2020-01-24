Film explores sea eagle implications on farmers

The birds can prey on sheep and affect the livelihoods of small-scale businesses

Farmers affected by white-tailed sea eagles are invited to the premiere of a short film highlighting the work being done to mitigate the problem.

The film, Crofting and farming in the new era of sea eagles, features farmers who have been working with Scottish Natural Heritage and the RSPB to overcome the negative impact of the birds.

Since their reintroduction, there has been a growing impact of the birds on sheep flocks in the west coast of Scotland, with many farmers experiencing significant losses.

In a report released last year, one farm demonstrated a loss of 181 lambs in the period 2012-2018.







To combat this, laser beam technology was trialled in Scotland as a method to deter the birds from kidnapping lambs.

Andrew Kent and Rae McKenzie, from the SNH Sea Eagle Management Scheme, will speak at film premier in Portree, Isle of Skye, together with sea eagle experts and call-off contractors Justin Grant and Lewis Pate.

The meeting will also look at the results of trials from various sea eagle monitor farms throughout Scotland and information about sea eagle behaviour and ecology.

Janette Sutherland, of SAC Consulting Portree/Skye, who is organising the event on behalf of the Farm Advisory Service (FAS), said: “This meeting will be invaluable for crofters and farmers who are interested in applying to the Sea Eagle Management Scheme.

“For those already in the scheme, the meeting will provide useful pointers about paperwork and other issues.”

The free to attend event is being held at West Highland College UHI, Portree, on 28 January.