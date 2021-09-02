Final call for NI farmers to apply to EFS Wider 2021

Farmers in Northern Ireland are being reminded that the closing date for the fifth tranche of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Wider level is just days away.

The scheme offers the opportunity to carry out environmental works on farms, such as creating buffers for watercourses and planting hedges and trees.

Farmers can choose up to four options from the seventeen General Wider Options, and they may also choose any, or all, of the three Stand Alone Options.

The scheme's agreements will start in the new year and run for five years to 31 December 2026.

All environmental work undertaken by farmers is fully funded through the scheme.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has confirmed the closing date for applications is midnight on Friday 10 September 2021.

A spokesperson said: “There is usually a last minute rush to make applications in time for this scheme and we would urge potential applicants to submit applications early.

“Amendments can be made up to the closing deadline if necessary, but submitting early avoids the risk of missing out due to potential issues with internet service or power disruptions.”

Applications can only be made online but help is available through the EFS Helpline number 0300 200 7842.