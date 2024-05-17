Final call for Severn Trent's on-farm infrastructure project funding

Severn Trent is issuing a final call to farmers for all major infrastructure grant applications, as the funding window closes on 31 May 2024.

Farmers in pesticide priority catchments can apply for up to £20,000 of match funding to invest in sprayer washdown and handling areas.

And a further £5,000 is available for farmers adding rainwater harvesting equipment to the roofed area.

The funding is part of the water firm's Severn Trent Environmental Protection Scheme (STEPS).

If projects are completed within six months, a further 25% of the cost of the washdown area is available, up to a maximum of £30,000.

A handling and washdown area provides a dedicated space where pesticides can be safely loaded into the tank, and acts as a safe area for housing and cleaning the sprayer.

Dr Adam Freer, senior catchment scientist, is urging farmers in the catchment areas to consider applying for the funding.

“We’ve identified pesticides as one of three key concerns in our priority catchments, so we’re urging farmers to pursue funded options that prevent them reaching watercourses - as well as nitrates or cryptosporidium,” he says.

Severn Trent has found 40% of pesticide detections in watercourses are from handling in the yard, with the remaining 60% coming from the field.

This is why the company is supporting efforts to install or improve sprayer washdown areas, as an effective way of eliminating pollution risk.

The application deadline for other STEPS funding options remains open until 30 November 2024 and is available to all types of farms, for a wide range of land management improvements.

For example, funds have been put towards cover crops, pesticide biofilters, livestock pasture pumps and loosening of compacted soil.