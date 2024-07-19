Final chance for farms to claim free support to access SFI

Farmers have one final chance to claim free support to help them get ready for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).

The Royal Countryside Fund’s (RCF) Farm for the Future programme enters its final year, providing free business and environmental support for farmers.

This includes a one-to-one meeting with a farm consultant and support to access schemes like the SFI.

Aimed at farmers who received the now-closed BPS in England, Farm for the Future provides workshops and a one-to-one meeting for every farm.

The aim of the programme is to help tackle challenges and grasp the opportunities on offer linked to the agricultural transition.

Covering 18 locations across England, it offers both in-person and online support to ensure tailored guidance for each farmer’s area.

Over three years, Farm for the Future has achieved impressive results, with 95% of participating farms saying they have increased confidence in their ability to plan for the future.

With over 1,500 farming families taking part across England since 2021, the programme has people and their welfare at its core.

Maddy Taylor, head of operations at the Royal Countryside Fund said: “Farm for the Future is a proven source of trusted advice, delivered in an approachable, relatable way.

"The Royal Countryside Fund, as a charity, is able to give this advice entirely impartially, and we aim to provide ongoing support to Farm for the Future farmers long after the programme has ended.

"We’re working with an excellent network of local and regional farm support groups to deliver Farm for the Future, who have an in depth understanding of the issues facing farms in their local area.”

Registration to take part in Farm for the Future closes at the end of September 2024.