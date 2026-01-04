Final hours to apply for Red Tractor chief executive role

Applications close tonight for the role of Red Tractor chief executive, as Jim Moseley prepares to step down after more than 50 years in the food industry.

The successful candidate will take over from Jim Moseley, who is due to retire in April 2026 after more than 50 years in the food and drink industry.

Red Tractor has said the appointment is designed to ensure continuity and momentum as the organisation delivers the recommendations of the Farm Assurance Review and continues to underpin consumer trust in British food.

The role offers responsibility for leading one of the UK’s most recognised food assurance schemes, working with farmers, processors, retailers and foodservice businesses across the supply chain.

The incoming chief executive will inherit an organisation that, according to its outgoing leader, is “in a strong position to support the future of British food and farming, with a board, a leadership team and tremendous employees who have the skills, knowledge, experience and dedication to carry Red Tractor forward”.

Moseley, who has served as chief executive since 2017 after two years as chair, said stepping aside would allow the organisation to move forward with confidence.

He described assurance as “not an easy occupation” and praised the “huge professionalism and extraordinary resilience” of staff working within the scheme. He also highlighted international recognition of Red Tractor as “a global exemplar of a voluntary assurance programme”.

Red Tractor chair Alistair Mackintosh said the organisation the new chief executive will lead is “highly motivated, financially sound and well governed”, adding that consumer confidence in the scheme is at record levels and that more retailers, caterers and brands than ever rely on it. He said Moseley had made “an extraordinary contribution to Red Tractor and British food and farming”.

The incoming chief executive will take up the post at a time of heightened scrutiny and change across farm assurance, with expectations around standards, transparency and stakeholder engagement continuing to grow.

Red Tractor said the recruitment process has been structured to allow a smooth handover, with Moseley remaining in post until the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

Applications for the role close at 11.59pm on Sunday 4 January 2026, with further details of the selection process expected to be announced in due course.