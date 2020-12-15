Final round of Small Grants scheme issues £21m to farmers

More than 3,800 farmers are set to benefit from £21m in new equipment as part of the third and final round of the Countryside Productivity Small Grants (CPSG) scheme.

Farmers are now being encouraged to speak to their suppliers to confirm the items they wish to order are available before accepting their grant.

Applicants have until midnight on 31 May 2021 to buy and install all their items, and submit their claim for payment.

This deadline has been extended by two months to allow for potential delays caused by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the popular scheme, grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 are issued to farmers so they can invest in new and innovative equipment.

These can range from livestock monitoring cameras to precision farming technology - items that aim to help farming businesses save money and boost productivity.

Rural Payments Agency (RPA) Chief Executive Paul Caldwell said: “I would encourage all our customers to contact their suppliers early to ensure their items can be delivered ahead of the claim deadline.

“Innovation and technology has real-life impact across the farming sector, so I’m delighted to be able to help unlock this potential for many farmers."

Around £60 million has been allocated to farmers since the CPSG scheme opened in 2018, the RPA said.

Post-transition period, farmers will be able to apply to the Farming Investment Fund which aims to support innovation and productivity.

There will be two levels of the Fund. The Farming Equipment and Technology Fund will offer small grants to contribute towards the purchase of a list of specified items.

The Farming Transformation Fund will provide larger grants towards the cost of more substantial investments in equipment, technology or infrastructure.