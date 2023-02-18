Fines issued after engineering student, 17, crushed beneath tractor

Fines totalling £50,000 have been handed to agricultural businesses following the death of a 17-year-old student who was crushed while working underneath a tractor.

Neil Graham, a part-time engineering student, was killed while on work placement at Gordon Brown Agricultural Engineering in, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) found that a safety feature on the tractor had been disabled.

The tragic death occurred in May 2018 while Neil, a student at South West College in Omagh, was working on repairs to the tractor, which was owned by C and V Loane Ltd.

While working underneath it, Neil was fatally crushed by the forward movement of the back right wheel after Gordon Brown, owner of Gordon Brown Agricultural Engineering, started the vehicle.

The investigation found that a safety feature to prevent the vehicle being started while in-gear had been by-passed sometime prior to it being brought in for repair.

HSENI also found that an inspection pit was available in the workshop, from where the tractor could have been examined safely from below, however, it was not used at the time.

Speaking after the hearing at Belfast Crown Court on 15 February, HSENI Inspector Anne Cassidy said the tragic incident needlessly claimed the life of a young man.

“Working under machinery of any description poses significant hazards," she said, "This work activity was even more hazardous as a key safety feature of the tractor had been disabled.

“Every employer has a responsibility to ensure the safety of workers. The identification of safe systems of work is key to ensuring safe work practices.”

Each of the three defendants had earlier pleaded guilty to the health and safety offences at a court hearing in November 2022.

Gordon Brown was fined £20,000 for failing to ensure the safety of his employee and for failing to implement a safe system while working under the tractor.

Jamie Loane, a director and employee of C&V Loane Limited, was fined £10,000 for failing in his duties as an employee to take reasonable care for the health and safety of another person.

The court fined C&V Loane Limited £20,000 for failings in respect of its duty to Neil as someone who was not directly employed by the company.