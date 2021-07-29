Finished pig prices rise again, latest figures show

Finished pig prices rose again in the latest week, despite facing increasing headwinds, according to the latest figures.

In the week ending 24 July, the EU-spec SPP lifted 0.24p to average 160.90p per kg.

Estimated slaughter fell noticeably last week, and although picking up slightly this week, it remained broadly at a lower level of only 166,000 head.

According to the AHDB, reports continue to cite ongoing challenges with staffing in processing plants, as well as an increasing number of producers having pigs rolled.

"Fewer killing days at several plants appears to be limiting throughputs, and possibly prices too, threatening future rises in the SPP," said Duncan Wyatt, AHDB red meat analyst.

"Pig prices on the continent are softening, adding to the bearish picture."

Carcase weights averaged 86.61kg, a gain of 270g on last week, the latest figures also show.

The EU-spec APP lifted in the week ending 17 July to average 164.92p/kg, which is now 3.5p below the price for the same week in 2020.

"This further narrowed the gap compared to the SPP to 4.26p," Mr Wyatt added.

"In the week ending 24 July, 7kg weaners averaged £39.75/head, although it was not possible to produce a price for 30kg animals."