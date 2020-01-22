Fire at AHDB HQ results in temporary loss of services

AHDB's headquarters in Warwickshire recently experienced a fire resulting in the temporary loss of reports and services.

On Monday (20 January), the statutory levy board reported that it had 'contained an electrical fire' at its Stoneleigh HQ.

A few of the body's key Market Intelligence reports have been delayed as a result of the incident, it said.

However, as of Wednesday (22 January), the majority of its services are running as normal.







“We are working hard to get these back up and running as soon as possible,” AHDB said in an update.

“If you are experiencing a problem booking on to an event, please contact ke.events@ahdb.org.uk or call: 01904 771218.

“For urgent media enquiries call: James Wilde, AHDB Head of Media & PR: 07891 534858.”

A spokesperson for Kenilworth Fire Station confirmed the incident: “At 09:28 we were mobilised with a crew from Leamington Fire Station to a building fire at NAEC Stoneleigh Park.

“On arrival crews were faced with smoke coming from an electrical cupboard.

“A total of four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used dry powder and carbon dioxide extinguishers to extinguish the fire and cut away.

“A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke from the building.”