Fire crews move 160 cows to safety after hay blaze

Fire crews had to move 160 cows to safety after one hundred tonnes of hay was set alight on a Cumbria farm.

Emergency services were called to a barn blaze in Temple Sowerby on Monday (4 January).

The incident caused 'significant damage' to the barn, but no injuries were recorded.

The fire was eventually extinguished and brought under control by crews.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice and guidance to farmers to avoid future incidents.

Figures show that every year in the UK, 1,700 farm buildings and 66,000 areas of grassland are destroyed by fire.

(Photo: Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service)

Half of these fires are started deliberately, either as an act of mindless vandalism or a fraudulent insurance claim.

"Farms are particularly vulnerable to arson, their isolated location; open boundaries, readily ignitable hay and straw make them an easy target," a spokesperson for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Whilst arson attacks on farms and small holdings may be difficult to eliminate, a number of simple precautions can substantially reduce the risk of attack.

"Hay and straw should be removed from fields as soon as possible after harvesting."