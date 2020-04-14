Fire crews spend seven hours battling arson attack on farm

The blaze was fully distinguished after around seven hours, fire crews said (Photo: Warrington Fire Station)

Police are appealing for more information after firefighters spent seven hours tackling a suspected arson attack on a farm in Cheshire.

Emergency services were called to assist a farmer dealing with a large amount of grass, mud and manure that was on fire.

The incident happened on a farm in Old Alder Lane, Burtonwood on Friday morning, 10 April.

Around 100 tonnes had caught alight, and the farmer was using his digger to separate the manure and soil out so that they could hose it own with a main jet.







Cheshire Fire and Rescue set up a water shuttle supply and used a nearby hydrant to give them additional water to tackle the fire.

Stack drag rakes were also used by firefighters to spread the materials out for hosing.

A relief crew from Penketh joined the effort after around four hours, with two main jets established to fully extinguish the flames.

The blaze was fully out after around seven hours, Cheshire Fire and Rescue said.

Police are now investigating suspected deliberate ignition. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting IML 679116.

What can I do to cut the risk of arson?

Whilst arson attacks on farms and small holdings may be difficult to eliminate, the NFU has provided number of simple precautions can substantially reduce the risk.

• Remove hay and straw from fields as soon as possible after harvesting

• Store bales separately from buildings, machinery and chemicals

• Make stacks a reasonable size and space them at least 10 metres apart

• Site stacks away from paths and rights of way

• Keep petrol, diesel and other fuels (including gas cylinders) stored in secure areas

• Keep fertilisers and pesticides under lock and key

• Dispose of refuse safely on a regular basis

• Ensure fences and gates are in good condition and check them regularly

• Install intruder sensors and security lighting

• Prepare a fire routine and action plan and make sure all farm staff know what to do

• If a fire breaks out, call the fire and rescue service without delay.