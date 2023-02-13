Firefighters in Cornwall rescue two cows stuck in slurry pit

Firefighters in Cornwall have rescued two cows that were stuck in a slurry pit near Wadebridge.

The incident happened on a farm located in the hamlet of Burlawn on Saturday morning (11 February).

Services from Bodmin, Wadebridge Community Fire Station and water rescue appliances from St Austell Community Fire Station were mobilised.

Specialist equipment, including inflatable rescue paths, was used to rescue the two cows from the 4 metre deep slurry pit.

(Photo: Bodmin Community Fire Station)

A spokesperson for Bodmin Community Fire Station said: "Three appliances and two wholetime officers were mobilised to two cows which were stuck in 4 metre deep slurry.

"Utilising specialist equipment from Bodmin and St Austell along with a tele-handler from the farm with were able to safely remove the cows and reunite them with their herd #NotJustFires."