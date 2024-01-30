Firefighters in Dorset rescue two cows from 15ft slurry pit

Firefighters in Dorset have rescued two cows that fell into a slurry pit, with the animas 'none the worse for their ordeal'.

The cows were discovered submerged up to their necks in a 15ft pit in Mannington, near Wimborne, on Friday afternoon (26 January).

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) sent crews from Poole and Verwood, along with a telehandler, to rescue them to safety.

DWFRS explained that the cattle "seemed to be none the worse for their ordeal", however, the firefighters "needed to decontaminate".

A spokesperson for the service said: "Two cows have been rescued from a slurry pit at a farm in Mannington, near Wimborne.

(Photo: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service)

"The animals fell into the pit, which is fifteen feet deep, and were submerged up to their necks.

"A local crew from Verwood attended, and a specialist technical rescue crew from Poole was able to remove the cows, using animal strops.

"A farm telehandler was employed to assist the rescue. The farmer moved the rest of his stock to an adjacent field in order to create a safe working space for the firefighters. Both cows seemed to be none the worse for their ordeal.

"The crews, however, needed to decontaminate before they left the incident."