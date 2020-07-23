Firefighters praise quick-thinking farmer after tractor fire

A photo of the incident was shared on social media (Photo: Launceston Community Fire Station)

A farmer in Cornwall has received credit from firefighters for his quick thinking after his tractor burst into flames.

Photos of the incident, which happened in Boyton, Launceston on Tuesday 21 July, have been shared on social media.

Launceston Community Fire Station applauded the farmer after he managed to get the tractor to a safe spot.

Two firefighters wearing breathing gear used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

Launceston Community Fire Station said: "Both appliances attended a tractor fire near Boyton, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

"Credit to the farmer who managed to get the tractor to a safe spot and avoided a field full of hay catching alight!"

It comes as NFU Mutual recently launched a checklist to keep farmers and growers safe during harvest.

The rural insurer said harvest time was 'one of the most dangerous periods' of the farming year.