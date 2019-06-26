Firefighters rescue young farm worker trapped in trench

The 21-year-old was trapped under a large volume of soil after a 3m trench collapsed (Photo: PCSO Darren Bainton)

A farm worker has suffered a suspected fractured leg after he was trapped underground in a 3-metre deep construction trench.

The 21-year-old man was trapped under heavy soil after the trench collapsed on an East Yorkshire farm.

The incident happened this morning (26 June) just after 8am off Stonecreek Road in Sunk Island, near Hull.

A spokesman for Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.09am and sent engines from Hull Central, east Hull and Patrington.

“Our crews attended to assist paramedics with rescuing the man, who was in a 3-metre deep construction trench when a large weight of soil trapped him.

“Crews used a long spinal hoard and a short extension ladder to rescue the man, who was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by paramedics at 8.44am with a suspected fractured leg.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are investigating the incident.

Earlier this year, the HSE called for 'new attitudes' on how farmers can reduce on-farm injuries and fatalities.

Agriculture has the poorest record of any industry in Britain and latest figures show that 33 people were killed in agriculture across Britain in 2017/18 - around 18 times higher than the all industry fatal injury rate.