Firefighters spend 30 hours tackling farm blaze

Firefighters have spent over thirty hours battling a blaze at a farm in Powys, Wales.

Images released on social media shows a large barn and telehandler completely destroyed by the fire.

The incident happened on a farm near Adfa on Tuesday (27 August).

Firefighters had to monitor the barn overnight due to the proximity of it to other farm buildings.







A Llanfair Caereinion fire crew member said on Twitter: “We would like to thank the farmers for their hospitality to attending crews.”

Good work by @CommandPowys crews last night and ongoing at a large barn fire near Adfa on @LlanfairFire ground. Four appliances and water carrier attending from @NewtownFireStn @LlanfairFire @WelshpoolFire @MontyFireSTN @LlandodFire good progress being made by crews pic.twitter.com/ymz28PkP2s — Craig Thomas (@craig_thomas111) August 27, 2019

Station Manager Andrew Richards, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service added: “The crews worked extremely hard and professionally to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.”

Firefighters eventually dampened down the fire on Tuesday afternoon and then monitored the barn overnight as a precaution due to the proximity of other farm buildings.

Fire prevention tips

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure all staff including seasonal workers and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time.

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service