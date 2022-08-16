Firefighters to help Welsh farms protect against wildfire risk

Welsh farmers will soon start working with firefighters to coordinate a free service with an aim to protect farms and grazing land from wildfires.

A 'burning plan' will be issued to farmers and landowners across Wales in order to protect any controlled burning activities.

The individual plans will highlight burning techniques, fire barriers and how to control vegetation with alternative methods.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) will start working with the Welsh Regional Fire Services to spearhead the project.

The fire service will visit individual farms to discuss a plan that will address several aspects of preventing fires on their land.

There will also be a hay bale temperature testing service available on request with a fire officer visiting the farm to use special equipment to record the temperature and humidity of the bales to prevent spontaneous combustion.

One major concern of farmers and smallholders is the damage to livestock when a wildfire breaks out through a farm and across the land.

On top of the worry of the devastating effect on the farm buildings and the land, losing an animal to a fire is a huge distress and therefore special equipment is available together with rescue teams to reduce the risk to the animals.

As part of the free service, a fire officer will also offer advice and practical help such as installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Speaking about the new partnership, FUW President Glyn Roberts said: "We are very grateful to the Welsh Fire Service for the opportunity to work with them.

"[We] are eager to spread the message about the all-important and essential service available to farmers, land owners and grazers to protect their property from the devastating effects of wildfire - which is free of charge."