Firefighters use farm machinery to rescue cows in slurry pit

Firefighters used farm machinery to rescue four cows that were trapped in a slurry pit on a farm in Cumbria.

The dramatic incident happened on a farm in Biglands, Cumbria on Saturday (16 October).

Firefighters were called to the farm early in the morning to rescue the animals.

It took crews from Carlisle East and West station several hours to rescue the cows. All four survived.

Firefighters took to social media to share images of the successful rescue operation.

A spokesman for Carlisle East said: "At about 5.25am, appliances from Carlisle East, Carlisle West, and Wigton, were mobilised to reports of cows stuck in a slurry pit.

"In attendance, crews discovered that four cows had fallen about two metres through the entrance to a slurry pit, and were stuck below ground.

"Crews utilised farm machinery to remove the slurry from the pit, and all four cows were successfully brought to safety by specially trained animal rescue technicians, using animal rescue straps and a farm tele-handler."