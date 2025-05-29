Firm fined £100k after worker fell through fragile sheep barn roof

A construction firm and its director have been fined after a young worker suffered life-changing injuries when he plunged six metres through a fragile roof light on a North Yorkshire farm.

Jack Croft, 30, from Bedale, was working for Norman Iveson Steel Products when the incident in October 2022 at the livestock farm, located in Leyburn.

He was helping to fit roof sheets to connect an existing sheep barn roof with a new extension when he stepped onto a fragile roof light, which gave way beneath him.

He plummeted around six metres to the ground, sustaining devastating injuries, including five skull fractures, 10 broken ribs, a cranial bleed and spinal fractures.

Mr Croft also damaged his eye socket, cheek, wrist and shoulder, as well as hearing loss, a collapsed lung and a pulmonary embolism.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company had failed to implement fundamental safety measures to prevent falls.

Safety netting was insufficient and did not cover the full working area, the watchdog concluded.

It was also installed by individuals lacking the proper skills. Additionally, the construction phase had not been adequately planned, managed, or monitored.

Norman Iveson Steel Products Ltd pleaded guilty, and was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay £6,101 in costs at York Magistrates’ Court on 22 May 2025.

Company director Phillip Iveson also admitted guilt, and was fined £1,822 and ordered to pay £2,358 in costs.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Gavin Carruthers said: “This was a tragic incident where a young man narrowly escaped death but received life changing injuries.

"Falls from height continue to be the leading cause of workplace death inBritain and this incident was fully avoidable if steps were taken to address the risks.”

HSE stresses the importance of properly planning all work at height and provides guidance for workers on how to do so safely.