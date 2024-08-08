Firms make sheep weighing and data management 'more affordable'

Livestock management platform iLivestock has collaborated with stock handling manufacturer Rappa to break down cost barriers by delivering a fully integrated weighing and data management system.

Launched at the NSA Sheep event, the collaboration is set to make sheep performance monitoring more accessible and affordable, both firms say.

As part of the collaboration, they are offering handling equipment, hardware and software via a unique subscription model that includes full technical support.

The package consists of iLivestock’s brand-new tag reader and load bars, as well as its eWeigh indicator and comprehensive software package, combined with Rappa’s three-way drafting WeighCrate.

By offering a package in an affordable way that is backed up by technical support, Ewen Wardman, iLivestock CEO, says more farmers will be able to benefit from the latest technologies.

“We want to make it easier for all farmers to drive production gains through data collection and management," he says.

“It’s not just about getting technology onto farms, it’s about ensuring farmers can use it effectively, which is why we are also offering on-farm set-up and training by our UK team.”

As part of the package, both iLivestock and Rappa will also provide replacements or repairs, in case of equipment breakages.

“It’s incredibly frustrating when kit doesn’t work as it should; all too often, expensive technology sits redundant or is underutilised, due to issues such as a breakage or user error,” says Mr Wardman.

“Our new package gives farmers complete peace of mind that they’ll be able to use the technology they’re investing in.

”Emphasising it is not a finance offer, Mr Wardman adds: “Farmers pay monthly and will own the equipment component of the package at the end of the payment term."

Nick Cockayne, Rappa managing director, explains the two companies joined forces with a vision to deliver reliable solutions for farmers wanting to adopt a data-driven approach but want to manage their cash flow.

“Partnering with iLivestock was a natural choice; their team shares our commitment to driving productivity, making farmers’ work easier, and providing excellent customer support,” he says.

“We’re proud to work with a reliable British partner that can help make our equipment accessible to many more farmers, especially in a time when agriculture is under such pressure to become more efficient and sustainable.”