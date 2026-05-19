First Clarkson's Farm Season 5 trailer released ahead of June return

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Clarkson’s Farm Season 5, teasing more chaos at Diddly Squat with robot tractors, farming setbacks and mounting pressure on British agriculture.

One of the streaming platform’s biggest factual hits will return globally on 3 June, with former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson once again attempting to keep the Oxfordshire farm running against a backdrop of fresh problems and unpredictable disasters.

The new run opens with Clarkson recovering from a serious health scare that leaves him under doctors’ orders to slow down.

But life at Diddly Squat quickly spirals back into turmoil.

A new flock of Easy Care sheep arrives as Clarkson attempts to reduce the workload, while ongoing problems at the pub and its first festive season create fresh headaches for the team.

The latest episodes also focus on the financial pressures facing British farmers following a government budget that Prime Video says sends “shockwaves through the UK farming community”.

Agri-tech becomes another major storyline after Clarkson visits one of the UK’s largest agricultural expos.

Inspired by advances in automation, he soon embraces laser field scanning and robot tractors — much to Kaleb Cooper’s scepticism.

The young farm manager is then sent abroad for the first time, travelling to the Netherlands to see high-tech farming systems in action.

Prime Video said the show would explore “what the future of farming could look like” if it was “run by an impatient 65-year-old and his antagonistic young farm manager”.

As the season progresses, mounting setbacks, bad luck and growing tensions place increasing strain on the Diddly Squat team.

Season 5 will consist of eight episodes.

The first four episodes will be released on 3 June, followed by two more on 10 June and the final pair on 17 June.

Since launching in 2021, Clarkson’s Farm has become one of the most influential farming programmes in Britain, helping bring agricultural policy, food production and rural livelihoods into mainstream television.

The programme has also been widely credited with increasing public awareness of the realities — and frustrations — of modern farming, while turning subsidies, regulation and rural life into unlikely prime-time entertainment.