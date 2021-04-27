First-ever dedicated spring sale of Irish Moiled pedigree bulls

Pedigree Irish Moiled bulls and a selection of females will go under the hammer in a virtual online sale as part of the annual Spring Pedigree Bull Sales.

Following on from last year’s successful sale of females, Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) will host an Irish Moiled Cattle Pedigree Bull Sale for the very first time.

Conducted on behalf of the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, the online timed auction will see 16 bulls and 9 females of this native breed put forward for auction.

The bull sale, taking place in May, will see entries from top breeders across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Irish Moiled is an Irish and UK native breed of cattle that is indigenous to Ireland.

They have gained increasing interest from across the globe over the last few years, known as a breed with quality and distinction.

The Moilies still retain their original characteristics, and the Irish Moiled Cattle Society has been at the forefront in protecting its unique genetics.

Brian O’Kane, society chairman said: "We are seeing that breeders are increasingly keen to introduce these bulls to their commercial herds, because they cover the cows in a short time frame and the cows very rarely need support with calving.

“Another benefit of the breed is that it supports the increasing demand for sustainability and reducing the farm’s carbon footprint.

"With more and more butchers looking for Irish Moiled beef because of its traceability and flavours, in recent years, those breeders who have started their own herds are now capitalising on this.”

The society has a certification scheme which verifies the cattle as 100% Irish Moiled pure bred, which includes DNA parent profiling.

This assures sale confidence in buyers, wholesalers and bidders as all animals offered for sale will have full registration status or pending for young calves.

The breed has held onto original traits: they are docile in nature, hardy and can live outdoors 365 days a year.

They are also fertile from a young age, with young bulls suitable for use on two-year-old heifers.

Heather Pritchard, pedigree sales manager for H&H said: “Last summer we were delighted to hold our first ever female sales of Moiled Cattle which saw the breed records broken for a female.

"Holding this sale as part of our annual pedigree bull sales is a huge step for the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, but in doing so they are maximising potential interest from buyers throughout the UK.”

All of the livestock entered for this sale have been DNA tested and consigners include – Glassdrummond, Lisnolan, Ballylinney, Rossighn, Beltany, Inis Fraoigh, Beechmount, Curraghnakeely, Ravelglen, Rathcarn Meenacraig and Ballyreagh pedigree Irish Moiled herds.

Stock will be available to view online from 1 May, with bidding taking place between 12 on 6 May until 12 on 8 May.