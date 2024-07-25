First ever 'fully Welsh' milk unveiled by new creamery

Pembrokeshire Creamery, which recently launched Wales’ first milk processing facility, has now unveiled the country's first 'fully Welsh' milk.

As the only BRCGS-accredited liquid milk facility in Wales, the creamery is now producing Welsh milk solely for retailers in Wales.

The Blas y Tir, which is Welsh for ‘Taste of the Land’, will be available in 2 litre, 1 litre and 1 pint bottles with options for skimmed, semi-skimmed and whole milk.

Pembrokeshire Creamery is in discussion with a number of retailers, with hopes that Blas y Tir Welsh milk will be on shelves from September.

The bottle design reflects the strong connection to Wales and the Welsh landscape, featuring cows grazing on coastal pastures, the Red Dragon flag and ‘Llaeth Cymraeg’, which means 'Welsh Milk'.

Huw Thomas, CEO of Pembrokeshire Creamery said: “We are proud to be extending our Blas y Tir brand to another grocery staple, giving consumers in Wales the opportunity to support Welsh farmers and producers.

"We know from experience with the Blas y Tir brand, that shoppers in Wales are much more likely to put a product in their basket if it has a clear, authentic Welsh provenance."

The dairy is the only BRCGS-accredited liquid milk facility in Wales, meaning it is the only facility able to supply major retailers with Welsh milk.

Previously, Welsh milk was bottled in factories in England before being transported back to Wales to be sold in stores.

By removing this, Pembrokeshire Creamery says it is reducing food miles, increasing supply chain efficiency and supporting farming communities.

Mr Thomas added: “Since we opened Pembrokeshire Creamery, Welsh milk is now being produced here in Wales for Welsh supermarkets, instead of being sent over the border to be processed, offering customers a more sustainable option which is authentically 100% Welsh.

“The launch of Blas y Tir is the latest step in our mission to deliver sustainably sourced Welsh milk to supermarket shoppers in Wales, while also offering a fair and transparent price to farmers.”

Pembrokeshire Creamery started production in May 2024, with the creation of around 80 new jobs.

Currently it has the capacity to bottle more than a million litres of milk a week.