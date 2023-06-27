First-ever Welsh Agriculture Bill moves to final stages of Senedd scrutiny

The first-ever Welsh Agriculture Bill moves to its final stage of Senedd scrutiny today, but industry concerns remain over the direction of support in the country.

The Wales Agriculture Bill paves the way for transformational legislation to support farmers to produce food and other goods in a sustainable manner.

As part of it, the Welsh government says farmers will help "tackle the climate and nature emergencies" and "conserve and enhance the Welsh countryside, culture and language".

The landmark legislation will provide the framework for future agriculture support in Wales and is the first time Wales will have legislated in this way.

Should the vote on the historic Bill be passed by Senedd Members later this evening, it will then seek Royal Assent, and if received, it will become law in Wales.

However, Welsh farm leaders warn that the absence of economic viability of family farms from the Sustainable Land Management (SLM) objectives remains a significant concern.

SLM is at the heart of the Bill and establishes a policy and legislative framework with the aim of ensuring farmers can produce food and agricultural goods alongside taking action to combat climate change.

The proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme will be the main source of future government support for farmers in Wales.

But while the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) says there were some welcome developments in the bill's amendments last month, ministers "should have gone further".

"We have been consistent in our calls for the inclusion of an economic objective," said FUW President Glyn Roberts.

"Without viable farm businesses, we will not see the wider environmental, social and cultural gains that we all want to achieve.”

NFU Cymru has said the bill should underpin the financial resilience of Wales' family farms and in so doing, sustaining rural communities, language, culture and heritage.

The union said that access to safe, high quality, affordable food is "the most basic fundamental right for all people in society".

"A key objective of the bill must be to underpin the production of a stable supply of safe, high quality, affordable food," NFU Cymru President Aled Jones siad.

"The bill must also include mechanisms to ensure levels of domestic food production are assessed, maintained and enhanced alongside climate, biodiversity and broader environmental objectives.

"This framework should deliver a comprehensive suite of outcomes that includes food security, incentivises on farm productivity and safeguards our rural communities and the Welsh language alongside a range of environmental outcomes."

The SLM objectives are being used to underpin the design of the proposed SFS actions that the Welsh government will ask farmers to undertake in future.

The Bill will also provide agricultural tenants with protection to ensure they are not unfairly restricted from accessing financial support.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said the Bill provided an opportunity to develop a first-ever made-in-Wales system of support.

“Our farmers continue to deal with different challenges and this Bill will provide an important framework on which future support for agriculture can be delivered," she said.

"By working together, we can make a real difference to the future of our farmers and rural communities, by taking significant steps to tackle the climate and nature emergencies."