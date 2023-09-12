First female shearing record bid lodged for Scotland

Scottish sheep shearing guru Una Cameron has thrown her moccasins in the catching pen for a crack at the world sheep shearing record.

Una, from St Boswells in the Scottish Borders, has been working as a professional sheep shearer on the world circuit for 28 years.

The 50-year-old has sheared in sheds across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Norway.

Now she has lodged her bid for a record attempt with the World Sheep Shearing Records Society.

“I thought that a chance at a record was a ship that had long sailed," said Una, who is the only woman to have made the coveted top 30 at the Golden Shears in New Zealand.

"But this summer I hosted Kiwis Matt and Rowland Smith prior to the World Shearing Championships and they ensured me that I was good enough.”

Back in the day few women pushed a hand piece and treaded the boards in the shearing sheds and at the competitions.

But there has been a wave of women over the past decade, with three others tackling solo records.

Una, who took out the Scottish Speed Shear title last weekend at Strathaven Show, blasted her ovine out in 32 seconds.

She qualified for the Scottish final with a speed of 23 seconds in second place at Bonchester Bridge.

Her record attempt on 7 August 2024 will be staged at Matt and Pip Smith’s Trefranck Farm in Cornwall on full wool Romney ewes.

Una said she would decide whether she is going for 8 or 9 hours following Sacha Bond’s record in February 2024.