First-half tractor registrations lowest since 1998

UK agricultural tractor registrations remain well below average, with the first half of 2025 recording the lowest total in over 25 years — despite signs that the rate of decline may be easing.

According to data from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA), 852 tractors were registered in June 2025, just 2% down on the same month last year.

This represents the smallest year-on-year decline since November 2023, the body says in its latest update, published today (4 July).

However, the figure remains significantly below seasonal norms — approximately 75% of the five-year average for June.

The picture for the year to date is more concerning — between January and June, just 4,869 tractors were registered.

This marks a 17.2% decline compared to the same period in 2024 and a 25% drop against the five-year average, representing the lowest level of mid-year registrations since 1998.

The AEA will continue to monitor the market closely, with hopes that June’s modest stabilisation could signal the start of a broader recovery — though uncertainty across the farming sector remains a key challenge.