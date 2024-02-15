First Milk acquires Dorset-based dairy manufacturer

British farmer-owned co-op First Milk has today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dorset-based dairy manufacturer, BV Dairy.

The family-owned company, which specialises in manufacturing chilled dairy products, serves customers throughout England, Wales and Scotland.

Known formally as Blackmore Vale Farm Cream Limited, it offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution to customers across food manufacturing and food service.

It also offers co-manufacturing to growth markets, such as the home meal solutions and gut health sectors, which First Milk says would offer 'considerable opportunities for the future'.

Shelagh Hancock, chief executive of the co-op, said: “I am delighted to complete the acquisition of BV Dairy, a successful family-owned business, which shares many common values with First Milk.

“The BV Dairy business has strong customer relationships and a reputation for quality and service across food manufacture and food service.

"This provides a genuine extension to our business, extending our manufacturing and market reach, offering a platform for the further growth and development of our business.”

Jim Highnam, managing director of BV Dairy, added: “Having made the decision to sell the business, we wanted to ensure that the new owners would provide a secure future for our customers, colleagues, farmers and suppliers.

"I’m pleased to finalise this transaction and see BV Dairy become part of First Milk, as both businesses share a down-to-earth, pragmatic approach, balancing the needs of all stakeholders.”