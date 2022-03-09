First Milk adds further increases to April and May milk prices

First Milk has confirmed further milk price increases for April and May amid 'exceptional cost inflations' at farm level.

The British farmer-owned co-operative said its milk price will increase by a further 1.0ppl from 1 April, in addition to the 1ppl announced last month.

This will take the manufacturing standard litre for April to 36.75ppl including the member premium and the regenerative farming bonus.

In addition to this, First Milk will also be increasing its milk price by a further 1.0ppl from 1 May.

This will take its May 2022 milk price on a manufacturing standard litre to 37.75ppl, including the member premium and regenerative bonus.

Robert Craig, First Milk director and vice-chairman, said the increases would be welcomed by the co-op's farmer suppliers.

"We remain committed to paying out additional income to our members, as soon as we can.

"We recognise the urgent need to pass this on due to the exceptional cost inflation they are seeing at farm level.”