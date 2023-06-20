First Milk and Yeo Valley establish new regenerative milk pool

First Milk and Yeo Valley Production have announced a collaboration with an aim to establish a new conventional regenerative milk pool.

The new 'Naturally Better Dairy Group' will see co-operative First Milk establish a regenerative milk pool in the South West of England.

Founded on the principles of regenerative farming, this group will supply Yeo Valley Production with milk for manufacturing dairy products.

Farmers taking part in the group will commit to delivering outcomes in terms of animal welfare, climate, biodiversity and local community.

Recruitment will commence immediately, both groups say, with First Milk farmer suppliers within the catchment area also invited to join.

Shelagh Hancock, chief executive of First Milk, said: “We firmly believe that this approach to farming is the way to continue to produce affordable, nutritious food whilst addressing the growing climate and nature challenges we face.

"We currently operate the largest regenerative farming programme in the UK dairy sector, and we’re delighted to have agreed this exciting partnership with Yeo."

Rob Sexton, CEO of Yeo Valley Production, added: "We are passionate about producing nutritious, affordable foods that are farmed in harmony with nature.

"This partnership will ensure great farming, producing natural, healthy food, is both affordable and scalable.

"We look forward to working closely with First Milk and their amazing farmers to nurture and nourish both people and the planet.”