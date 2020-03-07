First Milk announces April price hold and member returns increase

The British dairy co-operative is to 'reward member loyalty' in April 2020

First Milk has announced an April milk price hold but total returns are to increase by 0.25p per litre.

The British dairy coop has announced that its milk price from 1 April 2020 will be held at the current level.

Total member returns will increase, however, as its member premium is increasing from 0.25ppl to 0.5ppl for members who have reached their capital target.

This means that its liquid standard litre price, including member premium, will increase to 26.75ppl and its manufacturing standard litre will increase to 27.63ppl.







Jim Baird, farmer director and vice chairman said the news comes amid 'inevitable uncertainty' in the market.

“Not only will our members shortly be receiving their member premium payment for the 19/20 milk year, but they are also benefitting from the doubling of our member premium from April 1.

"I am delighted that we are able to reward member loyalty in this way, providing our farmers with some much-needed stability and recognition of their commitment to First Milk,” he said.