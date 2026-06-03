First Milk announces July milk price boost

First Milk will raise its milk price for members from July, taking its standard manufacturing litre above 31ppl.

The farmer-owned dairy co-operative said the 0.6ppl increase will apply from 1 July 2026, lifting the price to 31.35ppl including the member premium.

The rise will apply to farmers supplying First Milk on its standard manufacturing contract.

It marks a further uplift for members at a time when UK dairy processors are continuing to assess farmgate returns against shifting market conditions.

The announcement follows a period of close scrutiny across the dairy sector, with producers watching milk price movements carefully amid pressure on farm margins.

First Milk’s latest move will provide a modest boost to member returns as the industry continues to respond to changes in supply, demand and wider market sentiment.