First Milk announces milk price hold for November 2021

First Milk has announced that its milk price for November 2021 will remain at the same level.

The British farmer-owned co-operative announced on Friday (1 October) that its liquid standard litre will be held.

This means its standard litre will stay at 31.0 pence per litre - including its member premium.

It comes as the co-op recently unveiled a new £12.5m capital investment in its cheese and whey processing facilities for the forthcoming financial year.

This includes £9m invested at its Lake District Creamery in Aspatria, Cumbria, with a further £3.5m invested at its Haverfordwest Creamery.