First Milk announces milk price hold for September

First Milk has announced that its September milk price will stay the same after four months of consecutive rises.

The British farmer-owned co-op announced its liquid standard litre will be held at its current level.

This means its standard litre will stay at 31.0p per litre - including its member premium.

This move follows four consecutive months of milk price increases.

Robert Craig, vice chairman said: “First Milk is performing in line with expectations and we are pleased to be able to offer stability in price at this time.

"We remain focused on delivering dairy prosperity for our members.”

In March, the co-op unveiled new £12.5m capital investment in its cheese and whey processing facilities for the forthcoming financial year.

This included £9m invested at its Lake District Creamery in Aspatria, Cumbria, with a further £3.5m invested at its Haverfordwest Creamery.