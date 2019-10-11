First Milk announces November milk price drop

The British-farmer owned dairy coop has announced a milk price reduction for November

Dairy cooperative First Milk has announced a drop of 0.45p per litre for its November milk price.

This means its liquid standard litre price for November will be 27.00ppl and its manufacturing standard litre will be 27.90ppl, both including member premium.

Jim Baird, vice chairman and farmer director, said the market has 'continued to weaken'.

He said: “We are pleased our solid trading performance has provided some stability in milk price over the last few months.







“However, the market has continued to weaken across a number of dairy commodities and we now need to reflect these lower returns in our milk price.

“Of course, any reduction is never good, and we remain focused on doing all we can to minimise any further negative impact on milk price going forward.”

It news follows Muller dropping its October milk price by 1p per litre.