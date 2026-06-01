First Milk announces record £16.8m creamery investment

First Milk is to invest £16.8 million in its Lake District Creamery in Cumbria, marking the farmer-owned co-operative’s largest-ever single capital project.

The investment at the Aspatria site will see existing cheese vats replaced with larger new vats, increasing production capacity by 20%.

First Milk said the project would strengthen British cheese production, support its farmer members and reinforce the creamery’s role in the wider Cumbrian economy.

The latest upgrade follows previous investment totalling £30m at the site in recent years.

The project will be delivered over two financial years and is designed to support the efficient production of cheddar cheese and dairy ingredients.

First Milk said the investment would also improve operational resilience and support future growth at the site.

The Lake District Creamery is one of the UK’s leading cheddar manufacturing sites.

It plays an important role in the British dairy supply chain, processing milk from First Milk farmer members and employing staff from across Cumbria.

Stefan Mason, cheese business unit director at First Milk, said the announcement was a “hugely important investment” for the co-operative.

He said it was a clear demonstration of First Milk’s commitment to the Lake District Creamery, its farmer members and the wider Cumbrian economy.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative, we are focused on creating long-term value through efficient, resilient and high-quality dairy production,” he said.

“Increasing the capacity and capability of the site will help us meet growing market demand, strengthen operational performance and support future growth across the business.”

Mr Mason said the Lake District Creamery was a strategically important site for First Milk.

“This investment ensures it remains well positioned for the future,” he added.

The announcement follows continued investment across First Milk’s operations as part of its strategy to build a more resilient and regenerative dairy business.

The Lake District Creamery has also recently benefited from investment linked to First Milk’s strategic whey protein partnership with Arla Foods Ingredients.

First Milk said the partnership was supporting growing global demand for high-protein dairy products.