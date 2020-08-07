First Milk announces September milk price rise

First Milk has announced a milk price rise of 0.5ppl for September 2020

First Milk has announced that its September milk price will increase by 0.5p per litre as first quarter financial results were 'positive'.

The British farmer-owned co-op announced its liquid standard litre will increase to 27.25ppl next month.

Its manufacturing standard litre will increase to 28.15ppl - both including its member premium.

Robert Craig, the co-op's vice-chairman, said First Milk had been able to weather the storm of the Covid-19 crisis.







"Overall our first quarter results were positive, albeit in challenging circumstances, and this has allowed us to deliver this milk price increase to our members for September.

“Of course, there remains uncertainty ahead – from the potential supply chain and market disruption if no EU trade deal were to be agreed, to concerns about what may happen with Covid-19 as we head towards autumn

"As ever, we’ll do all that we can to maximise returns and deliver stability to our members in the months ahead,” he said.