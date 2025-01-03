X

First Milk announces unchanged milk price for January 2025

3 January 2025 | by FarmingUK Team | Dairy, Finance, News
The British farmer-owned co-operative has confirmed the January 2025 will remain unchanged
UK-based dairy processor First Milk has announced that its milk price will remain uncharged for the new year.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 45.35p per litre, including the member premium.

Owned by around 700 farming families, First Milk said markets were still 'stable'.

Mike Smith, the co-operative's vice-chairman, said: “With our business performing in line with our expectations we will hold our milk price for January.

"We continue to work hard to maximise returns for our members.”