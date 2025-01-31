First Milk announces unchanged milk price for March

UK-based dairy processor First Milk has announced that its milk price will remain uncharged for March.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 45.35p per litre, including the member premium.

Owned by around 700 farming families, First Milk said there had been 'softening' in some of the dairy markets.

Mike Smith, vice-chairman said: "With our business performing in line with expectations, we are pleased be able to provide continued stability in our milk price.

"As always, we continue to work hard to maximise returns for our members.”