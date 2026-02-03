First Milk confirms 30.25ppl milk price hold from March

First Milk has opted to hold its milk price from March, offering a degree of stability for farmers at a time when returns elsewhere in the dairy sector are coming under renewed pressure.

The dairy co-operative confirmed that its milk price will remain unchanged from 1 March 2026 at 30.25p per litre for a manufacturing standard litre, including the member premium.

The decision comes amid ongoing volatility in dairy markets, with weaker commodity prices and rising costs continuing to weigh on farmgate returns.

Commenting on the move, First Milk farmer director and vice chairman Mike Smith said the co-operative was focused on protecting member value in challenging conditions.

“In what remains a highly volatile and challenging market we continue to focus on driving efficiencies, reducing costs and maximising market returns from our members’ milk,” he said.

“These priorities remain central to how we are supporting our members through this difficult period.”

The price hold stands in contrast to developments elsewhere in the sector, where several processors have moved to reduce prices in response to market pressure.

Müller has become the latest major buyer to announce a milk price cut, adding to concern among dairy farmers as margins tighten.

Suppliers meeting the criteria for the Müller Advantage programme will be paid 34.5p per litre from March.

This represents a reduction of 1ppl on the previous price and follows a wider trend of downward adjustments across parts of the dairy market.

For First Milk members, the decision to hold the price provides short-term certainty, helping farmers plan cashflow and manage costs as the market remains unsettled.

With further movements expected across the sector, dairy producers will be watching closely to see whether prices stabilise or come under additional pressure in the months ahead.