First Milk confirms milk price increase for June 2022

First Milk has today announced a further 2 pence per litre increase to its member milk price for June 2022.

This will take its June 2022 milk price on a manufacturing standard litre to 42.05ppl, including the member premium and regenerative farming bonus.

The UK dairy co-operative said 'significant' cost inflation continued to be felt on farms across the country.

Commenting, vice-chairman Robert Craig said: “Our aim continues to be to return additional income from the market to our members as quickly as we can.

"We fully recognise the challenges faced by our farmer members because of the significant cost inflation being felt across society."

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see a milk price increase from June.