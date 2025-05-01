First Milk cuts June price in first drop since December 2024

UK-based dairy processor First Milk has announced that its milk price will reduce for June, the first downward movement since December 2024.

The 0.5p per litre decline means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 44.85p per litre, including the member premium.

Owned by around 700 farming families, First Milk said that it had to "unfortunately" make the reduction due to a "change in overall returns".

"We remain committed to maximising returns for our members," said Mike Smith, First Milk's vice-chairman.

"The change takes into account a reduction in payments for butterfat and protein, but also an increase in the variable regenerative farming bonus of 0.1ppl."

He said this raised this element to an average payment of 0.6ppl on a standard litre basis.