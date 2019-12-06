First Milk holds January 2020 milk price

The UK dairy co-operative has held its January 2020 milk price

First Milk has announced that it will be holding its milk price at the current level for January 2020.

This means that its liquid standard litre price for January will remain at 27.00 ppl and its manufacturing standard litre will remain at 27.90 ppl.

Both prices include the member premium, the dairy co-operative said.

Jim Baird, vice chairman and director, said: “As we head towards the end of the year the dairy markets appear fairly stable.







“First Milk continues to focus on maximising returns to our farmers.

“As we look forward to 2020, we believe we are well-placed for the future, as we work together to deliver dairy prosperity.”

It comes as the group recently dropped its milk price by 0.45ppl for November, citing markets that had 'continued to weaken'.