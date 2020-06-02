First Milk holds milk price for July 2020

First Milk has announced that it is holding its milk price for July 2020 at the current level

First Milk has announced to its farmers suppliers that it is holding its July 2020 milk price at the current level.

This means the British farmer-owned co-op's liquid standard litre will remain at 26.75 pence per litre.

Its manufacturing standard litre will remain at 27.63ppl, both including its member premium.

Jim Baird, vice chairman, said uncertainty stemming from the Covid-19 crisis meant that it was hard to predict the likely impact on milk prices going forward.







"Despite this, we will continue to do all we can to provide as much stability as possible for our members, whilst working to maximise returns,” he said.